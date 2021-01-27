C. David Cone Sells 34,153 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

