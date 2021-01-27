C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

