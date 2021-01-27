Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) versus La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head to Head Review

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.10%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -3.14 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 7.67 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.50

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

