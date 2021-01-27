CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.47-15.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI traded up $6.62 on Wednesday, hitting $259.21. The company had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

