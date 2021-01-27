CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 6,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 284.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CAI International by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.