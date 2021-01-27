Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 6.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,644,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,814,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

