Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.53 million.

Calix stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.98.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

