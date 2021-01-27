Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 493 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

