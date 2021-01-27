Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 159.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of FNI opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

