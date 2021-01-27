Calton & Associates Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

