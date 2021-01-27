Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000.

Shares of MFMS opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $42.50.

