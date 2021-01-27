Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

