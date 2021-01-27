Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.