Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

