Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.