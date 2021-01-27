Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.96. Calyxt shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 4,683 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Get Calyxt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.