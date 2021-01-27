Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) (LON:CMBN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) (LON:CMBN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.40 and traded as high as $192.40. Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) shares last traded at $192.40, with a volume of 54,471 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.40.

Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) Company Profile (LON:CMBN)

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group plc (CMBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.