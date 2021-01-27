Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.51.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

