Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,100. The company has a market cap of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

