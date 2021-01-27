Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.02 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $103.60 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

