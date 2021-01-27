Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

NYSE CPT traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 520,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,315. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,109,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

