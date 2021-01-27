Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $29.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.