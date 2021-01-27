Canaccord Genuity Increases Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $90.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.