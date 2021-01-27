Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.83.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.49. 924,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$141.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

In related news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$4,683,929.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,870,895.57. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,683.80. Insiders have sold a total of 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

