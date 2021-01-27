Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.