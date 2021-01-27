Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $142.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as low as $101.10 and last traded at $101.32. Approximately 1,434,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 766,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

