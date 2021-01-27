Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 4,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

