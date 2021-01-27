Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

NYSE ED opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.