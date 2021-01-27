Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,657 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

