Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,393.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,139 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,139 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.