Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 274.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Wabtec Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

