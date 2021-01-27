Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.52

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 16339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

