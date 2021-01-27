Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCBG. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

