Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,632.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.