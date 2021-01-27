Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

