Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

CAH opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

