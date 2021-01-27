Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

