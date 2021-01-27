Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAPR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.