Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

