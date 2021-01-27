Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.53.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

