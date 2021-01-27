Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

