Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.