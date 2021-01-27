Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $21.40. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 193,273 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

