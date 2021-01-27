Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.42. 4,557,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,113,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

