Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CATM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $46.53.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

