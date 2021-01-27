Carl C. Icahn Sells 153,975 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $1,690,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $614.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.