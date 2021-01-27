CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

