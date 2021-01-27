CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

