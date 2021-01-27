Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,190. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

