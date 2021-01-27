Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

